Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger dies

Marta Gichko07:43, 30.11.23

At the time of his death, the politician was 100 years old.

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger has died at the age of 100 .

According to Reuters , the diplomat died on Wednesday, November 29, at his home in Connecticut. His diplomatic service under two presidents left its mark on American foreign policy.

After his centenary, Kissinger still led a fairly active political life, attending meetings at the White House, publishing a book on leadership styles, and testifying before a Senate Committee on the nuclear threat from North Korea. In July 2023, Kissinger unexpectedly flew to Beijing to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Kissinger on Ukraine

As UNIAN reported, Henry Kissinger previously made several contradictory statements about Ukraine. In particular, former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger was confident that “real negotiations” were possible between Ukraine and the Russian Federation by the end of the year. He believed that negotiations between the two countries would be possible thanks to China.

He then stated that Ukraine’s membership in NATO would be “appropriate” once peace is established. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, he said that although he had been against Ukraine joining NATO before the Russian invasion, he now considered it a “desirable outcome”.

