Konstantin Samoilov – Will Russian Economy Buckle & Break Before Western Resolve to Support Ukraine?

Welcome to our monthly conversation with Konstantin, who is one of the most respected voices on YouTube about what is happening Inside Russia. Konstantin Samoilov is a well-known YouTuber whose channel ‘Inside Russia’ comments insightfully on Russia’s decent into authoritarianism over the last few years. But now, like many others, he’s outside Russia, with no idea of when he can return there.
Samoilov is the proverbial “good Russian.” He has some very positive things to say; from the Ukrainian standpoint.
Jonathan Fink is a very good host. His channel : Silicon Curtain, is highly recommended.
He has great guests like Robin Horsfall, Alexander Motyl, Joseph Lindsley, Ben Hodges, Operator Starsky, Alexander Vindeman and many others.
Haven’t seen it yet, but I just found an interview that Jonathan did with John Sweeney; a strong anti-puker voice who is high up on the rodent’s kill list :
John Sweeney – Putin has been Getting away with Murder for Two Decades Enabled by Western Countries :-
“It’s hard for me to understand how my country, which used in the past to be somewhat normal, to now, with people who are not acting as humans but as animals. It’s really sad.”
Unusual for a Russian to be so frank.
He observes another phenomenon: the lowlifes committing terrible war crimes in Ukraine have never seen so much money in their lives. They are spending everything on booze, consumer durables etc, which of course helps the putinaZi economy.
Nevertheless, he sees the putinaZi economy as the Titanic after hitting the iceberg: nothing seems to be happening, but then all of a sudden it just goes down.