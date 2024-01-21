Russia has recognized the death of the commander of the downed Il-22: what is known

Katerina Chernovol01:40, 01/21/24

Klimov died while the plane was still in the air.

On January 14, a Russian Il-22 aircraft was shot down over the Sea of ​​Azov . During the attack, the commander of the aircraft, Major Viktor Klimov, was eliminated.

This was reported by Ukrainian Armed Forces officer Anatoly Stefan (Stirlitz). Russia also confirmed this information, saying that Klimov “died heroically while performing his military duty.”

They write on the Internet that the commander of the Il-22 received shrapnel wounds. He died while the plane was in the air, so the co-pilot had to land him. It is noted that he was also injured. VIDEO OF THE DAYPlay Video

It is known that the liquidated pilot Viktor Klimov was the senior test pilot of military unit 27237. His father, Ivan Klimov, was a navigator in the squadron in Tikhoretsk.

“We are burying our children…his father Vanya Klimov is from our class,” wrote Russian test pilot Alexander Garnaev.

