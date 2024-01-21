Russians threw a tantrum over explosions at a port in the Leningrad region and dreamed of attacks on Britain and France

“Where is the electronic warfare? Where is the air defense?”

01/21/2024 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Russians threw hysterics over explosions at the port in the village of Ust-Luga, Leningrad Region. They are outraged that the vaunted air defense of the invaders missed the attack, and some dream of attacks on Great Britain and France.

Citizens of the aggressor country left angry comments under the news that the fire in the terminal of the port of Ust-Luga “occurred due to two explosions.”

“What the hell, where is the electronic warfare, where is the air defense?!” “Two explosions, not shot down, air defense? No, I didn’t hear it,” they write.

Others said that the Chernigov and Sumy regions of Ukraine, from where Russian troops fled in the spring of 2022, “need to be made Russian and then nothing will reach St. Petersburg.” At the same time, one of the Russians admitted that the UAVs could have been launched by “saboteurs nearby.”

In addition, some demanded a “strong response” to the attack.

“Raze Kyiv to the ground as long as you can tolerate it,” “Only nuclear strikes will calm the fuckers forever,” “When will it burn in England and France?” write indignant Russians.

Let us remind you that on the night of January 21 in the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation, they complained of a new UAV attack. There they heard the sounds of drones, after which explosions occurred in the area of ​​the sea trade port terminal in the village of Ust-Luga on the shore of the Gulf of Finland of the Baltic Sea.

Later, authorities said that the fire occurred in the terminal of the Novatek company, which produces oil, kerosene, diesel fraction and fuel oil.

As of 9 a.m., the governor of the Leningrad region, Alexander Drozdenko, said that the fire had been localized.

“Rescuers reported that a fire had been localized at the NOVATEK terminal in the port of Ust-Luga. The fire level was downgraded to 2,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.

And the head of the Kingisepp district of the region, Yuri Zapalatsky, clarified that the fire in the terminal of the port of Ust-Luga started due to two explosions.

https://news.obozrevatel.com/russia/gde-reb-gde-pvo-rossiyane-ustroili-isteriku-iz-za-vzryivov-v-portu-v-leningradskoj-oblasti-i-razmechtalis-ob-udarah-po-britanii-i-frantsii.htm?_gl=11dy6k5y_gaMTI1ODcwNjQxNC4xNzAwMjk2NDUx_ga_JBX3X27G7H*MTcwNTgyODU2Mi4xMDYuMS4xNzA1ODI4NTY0LjU4LjAuMA..

Like this: Like Loading...