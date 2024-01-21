Russians threw a tantrum over explosions at a port in the Leningrad region and dreamed of attacks on Britain and France

“Where is the electronic warfare? Where is the air defense?”
01/21/2024 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP
Russians threw hysterics over explosions at the port in the village of Ust-Luga, Leningrad Region. They are outraged that the vaunted air defense of the invaders missed the attack, and some dream of attacks on Great Britain and France.
Citizens of the aggressor country left angry comments under the news that the fire in the terminal of the port of Ust-Luga “occurred due to two explosions.”
“What the hell, where is the electronic warfare, where is the air defense?!” “Two explosions, not shot down, air defense? No, I didn’t hear it,” they write.
Others said that the Chernigov and Sumy regions of Ukraine, from where Russian troops fled in the spring of 2022, “need to be made Russian and then nothing will reach St. Petersburg.” At the same time, one of the Russians admitted that the UAVs could have been launched by “saboteurs nearby.”
In addition, some demanded a “strong response” to the attack.
“Raze Kyiv to the ground as long as you can tolerate it,” “Only nuclear strikes will calm the fuckers forever,” “When will it burn in England and France?” write indignant Russians.
Let us remind you that on the night of January 21 in the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation, they complained of a new UAV attack. There they heard the sounds of drones, after which explosions occurred in the area of the sea trade port terminal in the village of Ust-Luga on the shore of the Gulf of Finland of the Baltic Sea.
Later, authorities said that the fire occurred in the terminal of the Novatek company, which produces oil, kerosene, diesel fraction and fuel oil.
As of 9 a.m., the governor of the Leningrad region, Alexander Drozdenko, said that the fire had been localized.
“Rescuers reported that a fire had been localized at the NOVATEK terminal in the port of Ust-Luga. The fire level was downgraded to 2,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.
And the head of the Kingisepp district of the region, Yuri Zapalatsky, clarified that the fire in the terminal of the port of Ust-Luga started due to two explosions.
“Raze Kyiv to the ground as long as you can tolerate it,” “Only nuclear strikes will calm the fuckers forever,”
I’ve no doubt that these whining bastards were applauding last year, as the orcs tried to destroy Ukrainian infrastructure. Well, karma is a bitch, freeze you bastards.
They are big mouths when it goes one way, and cry babies when it goes the other.
The orcs HQ must be running around in total disarray. They have no idea where Ukraine will strike next, and they can’t protect everything.
The ruskies are having a shit fit, and when they have a shit fit, then Ukraine has done something grand.
Burn, mafia land, burn!
Others said that the Chernigov and Sumy regions of Ukraine, from where Russian troops fled in the spring of 2022, “need to be made Russian and then nothing will reach St. Petersburg.”
ivan has been watching Jimmy Carr’s show ‘I literally just said that!’
I can’t stand him, but the idea of the quiz show is that something happens or Carr says something, then asks about it.
The Ministry of Defense (of Russia) did not report any drones discovered in the Leningrad region. At the same time, the department reported on downed UAVs in three regions. Thus, late in the evening of January 20, one drone was shot down in the Oryol region , and another one each in the Smolensk and Tula regions. Three more UAVs were shot down in the Smolensk region on the night of January 21.