A Russian charter with VIPs crashed in the mountains of Afghanistan (video)

Irina Pogorelaya09:57, 01/21/24

According to some reports, there could be six people on board.

A Russian Falcon 10B (RA-09011), owned by the Russian company Athletic Group and a private individual, crashed over Afghanistan.

The plane was operating a charter flight from India to the capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent, and then to the Russian Zhukovsky. As previously reported by the Federal Air Transport Agency, there were two passengers and four crew members on board the plane.

The pilots reported technical problems with the ship and planned to make an emergency landing. But on Saturday evening, the aircraft stopped communicating while in Afghan airspace, near the border with Tajikistan.

According to Russian media, there were two Russians on board the plane that disappeared from radar in Afghanistan. Previously, they died.

Russian plane crashes in Afghanistan

As journalist Denis Kazansky commented , sooner or later this had to happen. “After the introduction of sanctions, Russian planes broke down and made emergency landings almost every week. This is the first one that did not make it. There were 6 people on board the plane. It was a charter flight in the interests of Gazprom. Apparently, some VIPs died,” suggested journalist.

(C)UNIAN 2024

Like this: Like Loading...