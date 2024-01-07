Russia has deployed its newest landing ship to Sevastopol

Marta Gichko13:50, 01/07/24

The satellite recorded it in the bay of temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

Russia has likely transferred its newest large landing ship, the Ivan Gren, from Novorossiysk to Sevastopol .

According to the monitoring Telegram channel “Crimean Wind” with reference to the OSINT MT Anderson satellite image dated January 6, the ship “Ivan Gren” was spotted at the pier in Sevastopol Bay.

“Ivan Gren” in the bay of Sevastopol / t.me/Crimeanwind

It is noted that at the end of January 2022, Russia transferred the ship Pyotr Morgunov, which belongs to the same project as the Ivan Gren, to Sevastopol. The ship was constantly in Novorossiysk, and came to Sevastopol supposedly for exercises.

“Petr Morgunov” was put into operation on December 23, 2020, has a total displacement of 6.6 thousand tons and the ability to transport a reinforced marine battalion with equipment, as well as landing on pontoons. The ship hosts an aviation group, namely two Ka-29 helicopters and an Orlan-10 UAV in a deck hangar.

“Alarming” events in Crimea

Let us remind you that in recent days the occupiers in Crimea have been “worried.” On January 4, the occupation “authorities” announced one of the most massive attacks on the peninsula. Explosions were heard in the Sevastopol area .

Later, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated that in occupied Crimea there was a damaged military facility of the Russian invaders. They hit the command post.

On the evening of January 4, explosions were heard in Crimea for the second time that day. The occupiers announced the threat of drone attacks. Crimean telegram channels wrote about the sounds of explosions and the work of air defense in the Saki region, Novorossiysk, Novofedorovka, Yevpatoria and Vilino. In addition, it was reported that traffic was blocked on the Crimean Bridge.

