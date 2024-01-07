Strike on the occupiers’ bunker in Crimea: losses revealed online

Marta Gichko17:17, 01/07/24

The funeral of the invaders will take place in a few days.

Details of the losses of the Russian invaders as a result of attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on a command post in Crimea have appeared online .

According to the Crimean Wind monitoring project , on January 4, at least 13 high-ranking occupiers were eliminated by a precise strike from a Ukrainian missile.

“According to our source, at least 13 people were killed in the command post bunker in Yukharinaya Balka in Sevastopol; funerals will take place on Tuesday and Friday,” the statement said.

(C)UNIAN 2024

Like this: Like Loading...