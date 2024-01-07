Ombudsman: Russian POWs during swap thank Ukrainians for humane treatment

07.01.2024 06:22

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, published a video of a conversation with Russian prisoners of war who were awaiting the latest exchange.

The ombudsman posted the video on Facebook, reports Ukrinform.

“Another confirmation that Ukraine clearly adheres to the Geneva Conventions. It is important that the Russians once again said that they have no complaints and expressed gratitude for humane treatment,” he said.

When asked by Lubinets how they were treated in captivity, the Russians answered: “good”, “normal”, “humane”, “arms and legs intact”. “We expected somehow not such an attitude, not such a positive one. Honor and dignity were not humiliated, we were treated normally,” said one of them.

Russian prisoners of war noted that they were periodically allowed to call their families, send and receive letters, and were provided medical assistance.

Lubinets asked the Russians to tell others about it once they return home. “We want exactly the same conditions for Ukrainian prisoners of war,” the ombudsman said.

He also wished the Russians to stop coming to Ukraine up in arms. Some of them said they were not going to fight.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, during the latest exchange effort, 230 Ukrainian defenders returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity: 130 representatives of the Armed Forces, 55 National Guardsmen, 38 border guards, a policeman, and six civilians who were illegally deprived of liberty.

Among those released were 48 servicemen who had been considered missing.

