General Staff: Ukraine downs two more Russian bombers, 29/31 explosive drones and 2/2 missiles

Ukrainian troops downed two more Russian bombers, 29/31 explosive drones Shahed-136/131, and two missiles, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its morning summary.

On the evening and night of 24 December, Ukrainian Air Forces reported Shahed drone attacks from the south and north on targets in Odesa, central, and western Ukraine. The destinations of the two undowned drones remain undisclosed by the Ukrainian military.

Ukrainian air defense downed two Russian fighter jets, Su-34 and Su-30. Ukrainian aviation targeted personnel, weaponry, military equipment, ammunition depots, and enemy air defense systems across 12 areas. Rocket forces struck two artillery pieces and a Russian command post.

The Russians launched two missile strikes and 61 air raids, causing civilian casualties, injuries, and damage to homes and infrastructure. In the last 24 hours, 66 engagements occurred between Ukrainian defenders and advancing Russian forces along the frontline.

In the Kupiansk sector, which covers eastern Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled 21 attacks near Synkivka in Kharkiv Oblast and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast, where Russian forces made unsuccessful attempts to breach the defense of Ukrainian troops.

In the Lyman sector (Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts), Russian forces did not advance.

In the Bakhmut sector (Donetsk Oblast), Ukrainian forces thwarted 5 Russian attacks near Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast.

In the Avdiivka sector (Donetsk Oblast), Ukrainian forces repelled 14 Russian attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, and 17 near Nevelske and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast.

In the Mariinka sector (Donetsk Oblast), Ukrainian troops continue to hold off Russians in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Mariinka in Donetsk Oblast, with Russians conducting five unsuccessful attacks.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, which spans parts of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts, Ukrainians repelled a Russian attack near Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainians repelled 3 Russian attacks near Robotyne and Hulyaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the Kherson sector (southern Ukraine), Ukrainian forces are expanding on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River. Despite notable losses, Russians have launched 23 unsuccessful attacks in the past day to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions.

