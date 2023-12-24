Explosions rang out in occupied Horlivka: a large-scale fire rages (video)

Kateryna Chernoval22:28, 24.12.23

Videos from the scene of the fire are already being published online.

A powerful fire is raging in the temporarily occupied Horlivka of the Donetsk region. This was preceded by “arrivals” around the city.

Local telegram channels report that the warehouse of the “Galaktyka” shopping center (“squeezed out” by the occupiers of “Epicenter”) is on fire. Videos from the scene of the fire are already being published online.

The footage shows that not only the shopping center is on fire, but also the cars nearby.

Fire in occupied Horlivka

At the same time, one of the public writes that there were about 15 arrivals in the area of ​​the Galactica shopping center in occupied Horlivka. The occupiers traditionally announced the shelling from the Armed Forces.

