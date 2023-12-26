Strike at Novocherkassk: satellite images of the port in Feodosia appeared

Oleg Davygora 22:51, 12/26/23 - UNIAN

BDK Novocherkassk is completely destroyed / UNIAN collage, screenshot

Satellite images of the port of Feodosia in occupied Crimea have appeared after the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. They show that another ship sank next to the landing ship Novocherkassk .

The photographs taken by Planet Labs were published by Radio Liberty journalist Mark Krutov. In the photograph taken on the morning of December 26, the sunken landing ship is outlined in a red rectangle. Next to it you can see another ship – in a yellow rectangle.

After analyzing satellite images and photographs from other angles, Krutov reported that a T-43 class training vessel UTS-150, which was spotted in the port of Feodosia back in 2007, partially sank near Novocherkassk.

It is also reported that two Russian ships left Feodosia Bay.

This happened a few hours after the Ukrainian military struck the port and the Novocherkassk landing ship located there.

Due to the great distance, it is not possible to identify the ships. However, judging by the size, we are talking about one warship and one military boat of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Satellite images of the port of Feodosia after the attack on it

Strike on the ship “Novocherkassk” – details

On the night of December 26, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed the large landing ship of the Russian invaders, Novocherkassk , which was located in the Feodosia region (temporarily occupied Crimea by Russia).

Everyone who was on board the landing ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet “Novocherkassk” died . This was stated by the representative of the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Yuriy Ignat.

