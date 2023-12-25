Ridiculous “photo evidence” of the destruction of an F-16 in Odessa has appeared on the Internet

Yuri Kobzar 21:22, 12/25/23 UNIAN

It’s not entirely clear who exactly spread the fake news, but it’s so obvious that it’s even a little funny.

Ukraine has not yet received the F-16, at least officially / photo US Air Force

Russian propagandists have concocted several ridiculous fakes about the alleged destruction of F-16 fighters in Ukraine in order to somehow justify themselves after the loss of five Su-34 and Su-30 aircraft at once. This was reported by Defense Express .

According to the publication, reports are being circulated in Russian propaganda resources that the invaders allegedly managed to somehow destroy 6 F-16 fighters at once at the airfield in Odessa. The publication also provides screenshots of these messages with “photo evidence.”

One such satellite photo shows an airfield with several destroyed aircraft on it. The caption to the photo states that this is an airfield in Odessa, but it is easily identified as a military base in Novofedorivka in occupied Crimea. And the picture shows the consequences of a Ukrainian attack on this airfield in the summer of 2022. VIDEO OF THE DAYPlay Video

photo twitter.com/hochu_dodomu

Another screenshot with “photo evidence” shows a destroyed F-16 at close range. The photo’s caption claims that this was also filmed in Odessa, but the bright green grass in the photo makes it clear that this could not have been filmed in Ukraine in late December. The image itself is also easily identifiable as the aftermath of an incident that occurred back in 2018 at Florennes Air Base in Belgium.

photo defense-ua.com

It is not specified which Russian propaganda resource published such ridiculous “photo evidence”. Therefore, it is impossible to say whether this is really a Russian fake, and not someone’s stupid joke designed to make fun of “stupid Russians.”

The destruction of Russian aircraft in Ukraine and rumors about the F-16

As UNIAN reported, Ukrainian soldiers recently inflicted serious air losses on the Russian Federation. On December 22, three Su-34 fighter-bombers were shot down at once . Russian telegram channels partially acknowledged this loss.

On December 24, it became known that another Su-34 of the invaders and one Su-30SM had been shot down. The Russians deny these losses, although this does not mean that the planes were not shot down.

The other day it became known that F-16 fighters could arrive in Ukraine within the next week. Analysts based on secondary evidence concluded that this will happen before the end of 2023.

