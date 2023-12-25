Not afraid of electronic warfare: Ukraine has developed the Jupiter Hunter-1 strike and reconnaissance electric UAV

25.12.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Ukraine has developed an attack and reconnaissance silent electric drone Jupiter Hunter-1, which is not afraid of electronic warfare and jamming equipment. It can be used for aerial surveillance, reconnaissance, forensics, receiving and transmitting aerial photographs and cooperation with ground operations forces.

Featuring a fixed wing and vertical take-off/landing capability, this drone does not require a runway, ensuring efficient operation in challenging terrain and densely populated areas. This drone was developed by the DEFENDER.ARMY group of companies.

Using a universal load release mechanism, it can carry up to four rounds of ammunition in a single flight. On average, the cost of such a drone is about $50 thousand.

Its fast action FHSS mode allows it to avoid the influence of electronic warfare and jamming systems. Propeller mode maintains stable flight in both attitude and hover modes. With a payload of 10 kg, the drone can operate for 1.5 hours, flying over a distance of 150 km. With a load of 2 kg, the operating time increases to 3.5 hours, and the flight distance increases to 350 km. The maximum radio control range is 150 km, and when using the Starlink system – without restrictions.

Technical characteristics of Jupiter Hunter-1:

Maximum take-off weight: 34 kg

Wingspan: 3914 mm

Length: 1920 mm

Battery: 6S 32,000 mAh

Recommended maximum payload: 10 kg

Cruising speed: 75-90 km/h

Maximum speed: 120 km/h

Maximum operating altitude: < 4500 m

Support for GPS, Galileo, BDS systems

Number of channels: more than 120

As OBOZ.UA reported, Zelensky, having promised the production of a million drones, had only FPV drones in mind. In addition, Ukraine plans to produce more than a thousand UAVs with a flight range of more than 1000 km and more than 10 thousand medium-range attack drones.

Earlier, the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine responded to President Vladimir Zelensky’s statement that in 2024 our state will produce a million drones for the front. They emphasized that the factories of our state are ready to produce ammunition for these UAVs.

