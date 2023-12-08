Rheinmetall plans to produce Panther tanks in Ukraine

Katerina Chernovol23:40, 07.12.23

The company also intends to begin assembling its Fox armored personnel carrier in Ukraine in the near future.

Ukraine is seeking from its allies the opportunity to produce Western equipment on its territory. Issues regarding the launch of weapons production are already being discussed with a number of companies, in particular the German concern Rheinmetall .

The Wall Street Journal writes about this . According to a representative of the concern, Rheinmetall is already repairing German military equipment in Ukraine.

“The company intends to soon begin assembling its Fox armored personnel carrier in Ukraine, sending its components across the border in what it has dubbed a “Fox in a Box”. Going forward, Rheinmetall’s ambitions are to produce the new Panther tank and air defense systems in Ukraine,” – the material says.

The company’s general director, Armin Papperger, noted that the production of equipment in Ukraine will be cheaper, given the lower labor costs.

The role of Rheinmetall in the production of weapons for Ukraine

The German concern Rheinmetall produces a number of equipment that the Ukrainian military uses on the battlefield. There have long been rumors that the company will open its production in Ukraine. It is expected that Rheinmetall will begin producing armored vehicles in Ukraine next year, and the first products will be released in the first half of 2024.

In early December, it became known that the company had received a contract to supply artillery ammunition to Ukraine with a total value of about 142 million euros.

As part of the agreement, Rheinmetall will produce tens of thousands of 155mm rounds . However, they will be delivered only in 2025.

