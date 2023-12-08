Biden ready to make compromises to ensure aid to Ukraine – Reuters

Katerina Chernovol01:53, 08.12.23

It is noted that the Republican-led US House of Representatives plans to complete its work before December 14, so time is short.

The administration of US President Joe Biden is ready to make concessions on strengthening border security in order to ensure approval of the bill, which deals in particular with providing new aid to Ukraine and Israel.

Reuters writes about this with reference to sources. It is noted that the White House and the US Congress are rushing to conclude an agreement that would provide military assistance to the two allied countries and at the same time prevent illegal immigration across the US-Mexico border.

Thus, US President Joe Biden said that he is ready to make significant concessions on border security. A source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on condition of anonymity that the White House was open, in part, to raising standards for initial vetting of asylum applicants.

Additionally, the Biden administration is considering some form of “safe third country” provision—the ability to deny asylum to migrants who pass through another country on their way to the United States.

Another possible point of agreement could be an expansion of the rapid deportation process known as “expedited removal.” According to the source, this procedure will apply throughout the country, and not just at the border.

At the same time, a bipartisan group of senators trying to reach an agreement is also discussing a quantitative limit on asylum requests. However, the Biden administration’s position on such a restriction remains unclear.

White House spokesman Angelo Fernandez Hernandez said Biden has made clear the situation at the border is problematic and the U.S. Congress must take action to fix it.

“The president said he was open to compromise,” he added.

“With that in mind, the goal appears to be to secure a high-level deal and perhaps work on the precise details of the legislative text during the break,” the agency wrote, citing sources.

