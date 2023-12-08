Katerina Chernovol00:41, 08.12.23

In his article, Naryshkin again complained to the West and said that sanctions against the Russian Federation “violate international law.”

The head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin , said that the war in Ukraine will become a “second Vietnam” for the United States.

He wrote about this in his article for the magazine ” Scout “. According to him, Ukraine “will turn into a ‘black hole’ that absorbs more and more resources and people.”

“In the end, the United States risks creating a “second Vietnam” for itself, which every new American administration will have to deal with until a somewhat sensible person comes to power in Washington, who has enough courage and determination to plug this “mouth” , – Naryshkin said.

Traditionally in the style of Russian propaganda rhetoric, he emphasized that the Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine will be delayed by the West. It is noteworthy that Naryshkin called Russia’s invasion of the territory of our country a “Ukrainian conflict.”

“Regarding the situation in Ukraine, one can expect that Western politicians, due to the objective impossibility of achieving a military victory over our country, will try to prolong the fighting as much as possible and turn the Ukrainian conflict into a “second Afghanistan” in the hope of our gradual exhaustion in the exhausting struggle of potentials. To achieve this they will become, as before, due to a complex of economic and military-diplomatic measures, including sanctions pressure that violates international law, and continuous supplies of weapons and military equipment to Kiev,” wrote the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service.

