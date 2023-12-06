Ekaterina Prysiazhnyuk16:51, 06.12.23

Kiva’s body was found in the Moscow region, Russian propagandists reported.

A traitor to Ukraine, a scandalous fugitive who was a people’s deputy, Ilya Kiva, was found dead in the Russian Federation.

Kiva was found dead in the Moscow region, the Russian television channel REN TV reported, citing its own sources. The Telegram channel “Emergency Call 112” reported that the body of the traitor was found in the city of Odintsovo (the administrative center of the Odintsovo urban district of the Moscow region).

“…famous Ukrainian politician Ilya Kiva was found dead. The body of a former Verkhovna Rada deputy was found in a cottage village… Police are already working at the scene,” the report notes.

Ukrainian activist Sergei Sternenko claims that his sources confirm the liquidation of Kiva.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...