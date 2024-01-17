Resistance movement burned several railroad facilities in the Russian Federation

17 January, 2024

Fire at the facilities of the Russian railway. January 2024. Russia. Footage from the DIU`s video

The resistance movement burned several railway facilities in Russia, used for the logistics of the invaders.

The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine reported on this.

“Unknown opponents of the Putin regime have once again burned down several instrument cabinets at the railroad and other facilities,” Ukrainian intelligence said.

The destruction of such facilities should complicate the logistics of the Russian military for some time.

The incidents took place in the areas of the cities of Saratov, Yaroslavl, and Dzerzhinsk in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

As a result, traffic on these railway sections of central Russia was temporarily paralyzed.

“It will continue to burn as long as the Kremlin continues its criminal war against Ukraine,” the intelligence added.

At the same time, unidentified persons have recently planted explosives on a railroad train tanker in Russia.

The train was stopped several hundred meters from the Gazprom Neft terminal.

An explosive device on a tank of a railway train in Nizhny Tagil. January 2024, Russia. Photo credits: TAGILCITY

Prior to that, an explosion occurred in Russia on a section of the railway near the city of Nizhny Tagil. As a result of the explosion, nine fuel tanks were damaged. Due to severe fire and fuel burning, all damaged cars will be disposed of.

Also, on November 30 last year, an explosion occurred on the Baikal–Amur Mainline, namely in the Severomuysky Tunnel.

Severomuysky Tunnel in Buryatia, Russia. November 2023. Photo credits: BAZA

The tunnel is located in Buryatia. In fact, it is the only major railroad connection between Russia and China. As a result of the explosion, the 16th tank at the head of the train burned out. Also, two more tanks had holes in them.

