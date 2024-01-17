17 january, 2024

Sweden does not rule out sending Gripen aircraft to Ukraine. The final decision depends on when the Scandinavian country will become a NATO member.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said this in Davos, Ukrinform reports.

“The Swedish Prime Minister, when asked about the matter, clearly said that “we do not rule anything out,” Billström said, answering a question about providing Ukraine with JAS 39 Gripen fighters, which can carry high-precision weapons to hit ground and surface targets.

At the same time, the diplomat noted that the decision depends on the country’s speed of joining NATO.

“We have to set up a commission because we need to think about Sweden’s security. But again, we are not ruling anything out,” he concluded.

In May 2023, Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk met with Swedish Foreign Minister Jan Knutsson in Sweden and urged to donate Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine.

On August 19, during a visit to Sweden, President Zelenskyy announced that test flights of Gripen aircraft had begun with the participation of Ukrainian pilots. He discussed in detail with the Swedish leader the future steps for Ukraine to receive these aircraft. However, Sweden says it needs these aircraft to protect its own territory.

https://global.espreso.tv/russia-ukraine-war-we-dont-rule-anything-out-sweden-admits-possibility-of-providing-gripen-aircraft-to-ukraine

Like this: Like Loading...