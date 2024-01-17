Russia Suddenly Changes Direction Of Equipment Movement In Donbas

What are the occupiers preparing for?

17.01.2024

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation changed the direction of movement in the temporarily occupied Mariupol towards Volnovakha, Donetsk region.

City Mayor Petro Andryushchenko announced this on his Telegram channel on January 17.

“Military movements in Mariupol again changed direction towards Volnovakha,” said Petro Andryushchenko.

He noted that the personnel of the Russian Armed Forces and engineering units were moving from the Novoazov and Berdyansk directions along the Mariupol-Donetsk highway towards Volnovakha.

According to Andryushchenko, the Russian military has begun resettling officers in new and renovated houses in the Central District of Mariupol. The greatest concentration of the enemy is observed near Metallurgov Avenue and Shevchenko Boulevard, as well as in the private sector of Novoselivka.

“The fact of the use of concrete structures similar to sections for high-rise buildings in the arrangement of fortifications in areas around Volnovakha has been recorded,” said the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol.

Petro Andryushchenko notes that we can talk about the continuation of the consolidation and accumulation of reserves around Volnovakha and in the north-west of the Mariupol region. He states that Vuhledar remains in the zone of the most likely follow-up pressure of the occupiers in the north of the Donetsk region.

