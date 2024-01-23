‘Putin’s ideologue’ Dugin demands ban on comedy in Russia, citing Zelenskyy’s ‘diabolical’ humor

As the Kremlin ramps up repression of dissent in Russia in the name of “traditional values,” the fascist ideologue of the “Russian world” and bereaved parent Alexander Dugin demanded a ban on comedians in a bizarre Telegram post on Jan. 22.

“This is nonsense,” Dugin wrote.

“We are being entertained by pathologically stupid people who are completely devoid of a sense of humor. It’s like an ongoing ‘dinner with an idiot’… It’s embarrassing and disgusting to watch and listen to.”

Humor, therefore, “must be stopped.”

Dugin decided to substantiate his position by pointing to the fact that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was once a comedian.

Moreover, according to Dugin, comedians are essentially agents of the “Devil” himself, whom he described as the “patron saint of jesters” and the “head of the humorists’ guild.”.

“In the Middle Ages, actors were considered ‘servants of the devil’,” Dugin asserted.

“Apparently, there was some reason for this. Moreover, medieval thespians — unlike the noble ancient Greeks who valued the high spirit of myth and tragedy in the theater — usually resorted to lowly genres. They would make a face, laugh at the noble class, throw a tirade on stage, make obscene gestures, and the commoners would laugh. They were opening a crack into hell.”

By vilifying comedy and comedians in such a bizarre way, Dugin may have been identifying new targets for escalating crackdowns against segments of Russian society deemed insufficiently loyal to the authoritarian state.

https://english.nv.ua/nation/fascist-dugin-demands-comedy-ban-in-russia-saying-zelenskyy-is-the-devil-s-agent-50386525.html

