Inspiring!

STAND WITH UKRAINE

Jan 23, 2024

Ukrainian youth:

16-year old school boy Dmytro Slobodyanyk from #Kryzhopil making power banks and chargers 🔌 for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He self educated himself online, added few personal twists and now his gadgets are being used in the brigades number 59 and 24 👏🏻 🇺🇦

Like this: Like Loading...