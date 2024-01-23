Inspiring!

STAND WITH UKRAINE
Ukrainian youth:
16-year old school boy Dmytro Slobodyanyk from #Kryzhopil making power banks and chargers 🔌 for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
He self educated himself online, added few personal twists and now his gadgets are being used in the brigades number 59 and 24 👏🏻 🇺🇦
Even if he orders his vermin back to their shithole today, putler’s sick, cancerous brain will regard the genocidal war he unleashed as a great victory. He lost hundreds of thousands of orcs: creatures that are nothing but reconstituted dogshit, whilst murdering huge numbers of Ukraine’s finest : soldiers, civilians and children and destroying vast amounts of buildings: homes and infrastructure. Also poisoning some land for centuries.
Imagine all the quality babies the murdered ones would have produced?
In the future, everything depends on lads like Dmytro producing kids like himself to make his country great.
Death to putinaZi vermin.