Consequences of Russia’s massive air attack

Jan 23, 2024
💔 Kharkiv today. The couple, hugging each other, watches the consequences of Russia’s morning massive air attack — the burning of a residential building.
Video: Pavlo Pakhomenko / Nakypilo media
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/ukraineua_kharkiv-today-the-couple-hugging-each-ugcPost-7155512687261560832-RJJ6?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios
……….
Comment from Alan Langton:
Lest we forget the relentless pain, injuries and loss of life the Ukrainian 🇺🇦 people are suffering due to Putin’s continued aggression. On day 697 of the Russian invasion we are looking at conservative estimates of combined casualty numbers in excess of 500,000.
Goran Frenning:
And someone still thinks Russia should be allowed to participate in the Olympics!? As long as the war criminal Putin rules Russia, they shouldn’t be allowed to participate in anything!!
One comment
Putler has several US sites that run mainly mirror RaT stories: ie: fake news for magaputler shitheads. The following is from Gateway Pundit : You will never see any coverage of the Kharkiv genocide attacks. Instead you will be treated to faux outrage about the death of a Chilean putler shill :
Russia on Death of Gonzalo Lira: “Kiev Is Allowed to Torture and Kill Americans, and Everyone Keeps Their Mouth Shut” :
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/01/russia-death-gonzalo-lira-kiev-is-allowed-torture/?utm_source=Email&utm_medium=the-gateway-pundit&utm_campaign=dailyam&utm_content=2024-01-19