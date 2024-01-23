Consequences of Russia’s massive air attack

Jan 23, 2024

💔 Kharkiv today. The couple, hugging each other, watches the consequences of Russia’s morning massive air attack — the burning of a residential building.

Video: Pavlo Pakhomenko / Nakypilo media

Comment from Alan Langton:

Lest we forget the relentless pain, injuries and loss of life the Ukrainian 🇺🇦 people are suffering due to Putin’s continued aggression. On day 697 of the Russian invasion we are looking at conservative estimates of combined casualty numbers in excess of 500,000.

Goran Frenning:

And someone still thinks Russia should be allowed to participate in the Olympics!? As long as the war criminal Putin rules Russia, they shouldn’t be allowed to participate in anything!!

