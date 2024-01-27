Putin plans to continue the war in Ukraine until 2027-2028 – The Telegraph

Evgenia Sokolenko14:31, 01/27/24

Over the past year, Russia produced 1,530 tanks and 2,518 armored combat vehicles.

Russia is ready to fight for several more years, since Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that economic mobilization will turn the tide of the war in Ukraine .

“We are now in a scenario where Russia spends 40% of GDP on this war – that’s more than on healthcare and education,” an unnamed Western official told The Telegraph .

It is difficult to assess the scale of the Russian Federation's transition to a military economy, since information about the defense industry is classified, and propaganda only exaggerates it. However, experts are convinced that the Russian military-industrial complex is dangerous and actively developing.

Anonymous Western officials noted that Russia plans to produce 2 million artillery shells a year, double what Western intelligence agencies expected.

“Add to this the supply of shells, missiles and drones from Iran and North Korea, and Russia will already have restored the fire advantage it had at the beginning of the war,” the journalists noted.

The article notes that the impact of the development of the Russian military-industrial complex on the battlefield is “instant and obvious.” In particular, infantrymen do not have the necessary fire support in the face of Russian assaults. According to the publication, the aggressor country cannot yet produce enough weapons to carry out a major offensive this year.

“They are talking about mobilizing their defense industry over the next three years, which means they are aiming to fight a war for at least three to four years,” a defense insider said.

As noted, if the West does not act, Ukraine risks losing the war and there are now alarming signals that in this case Russian troops will go further.

Western sanctions do not prevent Russia from producing weapons, but only force them to spend additional money on each component. However, even despite this, the Russian military machine has problems with a lack of qualified labor and low quality spare parts. Even the military-industrial complex of the Soviet legacy cannot keep up with the scale of modern warfare. Many missiles produced in Russia do not meet the requirements, and despite increased production, enemy factories are “barely keeping up with demand.”

