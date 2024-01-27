Marta Gichko15:11, 01/27/24

Rospropaganda continues to shock with strange statements about Ukraine.

Collaborator Alexander Semchenko came to one of the federal channels of the Russian Federation and said that Ukraine was “occupied by Jews.”

A fragment of the propaganda program was published by Ukrainian journalist Denis Kazansky. In the footage, Semchenko says that Ukrainians will only benefit if Russia frees them from “Zelensky’s Jewish camarilla.”

“If Russia wins, then Ukraine will win too. All of Ukraine, the entire Ukrainian people, except for this Jewish mob led by Zelensky, which performs the functions of the occupation administration. And the occupiers are NATO members,” Semchenko said.

The Russian Federation has issued new nonsense about Ukraine

“Finally, they have completely stopped being shy, and the propaganda on RosTV has ceased to differ from the propaganda of the Third Reich. It would be nice to translate this video into Hebrew and show it in Israel,” Kazansky noted.

(C)UNIAN 2024

Like this: Like Loading...