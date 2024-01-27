Axis of Evil 2024

LEMUEL CHYME, PALOOKAVILLE FREE PRESS

There currently exists the largest and most powerful axis of evil in history: the CRINKS. (China, Russia, Iran and NK). And they aren’t going anywhere.

Supplementary members of the CRINKS are BRICS members Brazil, India and South Africa. These three all have treacherous dictators; all of which are well-disposed to national socialist Russia.

India claims to be a democracy, but has been aligned with Russia since the start of the Cold War. Anyone who visits India can quickly see that Putin enjoys a cult following in that country.

It’s not because Indians are evil per se, but more to do with the way Indian media works.

British Indians do not support Russia; we even have a PM with Indian antecedents and he has built a splendid friendship with Zel.

But as if the existing CRINKS and BRICS was not enough, new BRICS members are joining:

Argentina*, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

*in a rare piece of good news, Argentina will not now join:

The UAE is a nasty dictatorship that plays both sides, but glorifies Putin as its “dear friend.”

Fraser Nelson in the Telegraph:

“There aren’t many countries in the world willing to roll out the red carpet for Vladimir Putin, but the Emiratis did so with gusto when he visited Abu Dhabi last month. They laid on a 21-gun salute as jets painted the colours of the Russian flag on the sky. The previous evening, 48 Iranian-made drones had been sent by Russia to bomb targets in five Ukrainian cities: a typical day in his war. But Putin was treated as a conquering hero by the Emirati royal family, who greeted him as their “dear friend” when he arrived in their palace. It was televised, but hard to watch.”

Now this squalid dictatorship wants to buy the Telegraph and the Spectator : two venerable conservative sites that support Ukraine unequivocally. Fraser again :-

“All the harder for me because, soon, I could be working for this family. They have agreed to buy The Spectator and The Telegraph through a US-based vehicle, RedBird IMI. There may be more layers, but if you follow the money the trail leads to Abu Dhabi. The White House suspects they’re also developing military links with China and that this tiny dictatorship is not neutral but playing all sides. Buying Putin’s oil and berthing Xi’s ships. Now they want to be British media proprietors as well.”

This nonsense has GOT to be stopped.

What leverage has the democratic world got with this bunch of crooks? Not a lot. But there is Pakistan: a nuclear-armed state with a powerful military that luckily hates both Iran and India. We should urgently be looking to build new alliances with them. When the Oxford-educated cricket star Imran Khan was PM, it was thought he would be a good ally. He turned out to be an extremely unpleasant Islamist.

Khan is out of office now. His successor; Shehbaz Sharif, is “someone we can do business with”, to quote Maggie Thatch. We should be working hard doing just that. Specifically we should be prising Pakistan away from China’s grip.

We should urgently be looking to impose secondary sanctions on China, India and the RSA for their massive support for Russia.

