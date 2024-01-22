Putin is going to the DPRK: an expert suggested what weapons he will beg from Kim Jong-un

Katerina Chernovol22:08, 01/22/24

According to the expert, North Korea’s shell factories have always operated fully, and its military-industrial complex “grew” from the Soviet one.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin plans to visit North Korea, where he will meet with its leader Kim Jong-un. Given that North Korea is supplying Moscow with missiles for the war against Ukraine, the head of the Kremlin will likely beg for new weapons.

Military expert Pyotr Chernik suggested on Channel 24 that they would talk, in particular, about missiles. He noted that the DPRK was able to maintain the production chain of the R-17 ballistic missile (Scud – according to NATO classification).

“It’s a pretty serious missile that can have a heavy warhead up to half a ton,” Chernik explained.

The R-17 can hit a distance of 300-400 kilometers. The expert noted that in the early 90s, Iraq tried to fire such missiles at Israel. Considering that the Russians do not have enough of their own standard missile weapons, especially Iskanders, dictators will discuss this very topic.

“However, the fact that Russia no longer has such missiles and production capacity is a sign of Moscow’s strategic weakness. However, there is also not very good news for us, because the Muscovites are not going to give up,” stated Chernik.

According to the expert, North Korea’s shell factories have always operated fully, and its military-industrial complex “grew” from the Soviet one. We are talking, in particular, about 122 and 152 mm caliber ammunition, as well as the Grad MLRS.

“However, this is not such scalable assistance that could truly help the Russians change something. The numbers speak for themselves. In the summer of 2022, the occupiers set up barrages of fire at the border from 45 to 80 thousand per day. Now from 20 to 30 thousand , on a rare occasion, up to 40 thousand. That is, the enemy’s barrage of fire fell by two or three times,” Chernik added.

However, Russia still remains the largest producer of ammunition in the world – it produces 125-130 thousand ammunition per month.

“Therefore, as long as there is a supply of old barrels and such a pace of production, Russia still has a certain strength,” the expert concluded.

(C)UNIAN 2024

Like this: Like Loading...