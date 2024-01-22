German Expert Gives Shocking Forecast For Russian Army For 2024

The modern armed forces of the Russian Federation are virtually destroyed.

The Russian army’s losses in manpower may reach half a million soldiers by the end of 2024. This could be the price of the occupants’ seizure of several kilometres of territory, which cannot be considered a military success.

This was stated by the head of the Situation Centre for Ukraine at the Ministry of Defence of Germany Christian Freuding, reports “Deutsche Welle”. Regarding the losses of equipment, he estimated them in four-digit numbers.

According to him, the quality of the personnel of the Russian armed forces has significantly decreased during almost two years of war.

“The modern Russian armed forces have been virtually destroyed. There are no more well-trained troops, entire divisions have been destroyed,” Freuding said.

He expressed his belief that because of this, Russia will not be able to mount a meaningful offensive in the near future.

Freuding points out that Ukraine’s air defences successfully intercept 80% of Russian air attacks, including the effective repulsion of the most advanced Kinzhal missiles.

Ukraine’s armed forces are showing the ability to launch more accurate long-range strikes against Russian forces, including annexed Crimea. Russia’s navy has been forced to abandon Sevastopol, and Ukrainian drones can reach Moscow. The major-general noted that Ukrainian forces can effectively conduct defensive battles while maintaining a high level of mobility.

