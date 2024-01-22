01/22/2024

The leadership of the terrorist state of Russia said that it was not aware of the intentions of US presidential candidate Donald Trump to “settle” the war in Ukraine even before his inauguration. The Kremlin said that it does not understand how an American politician will help achieve peace.

At the same time, Moscow assured that there were supposedly no contacts with Trump at the diplomatic level regarding this issue. Russian propaganda media write about this.

According to Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin does not understand how Trump is going to achieve peace. The speaker of the Russian dictator also added that the terrorist country of the Russian Federation has no contact with the former president of the United States.

“No, we have no understanding of how this can be accomplished. There have been no contacts on this matter,” said the Kremlin representative.

It is worth noting that Trump has repeatedly stated that he will supposedly “stop the war in one day.” Moreover, the odious American politician said that if he had been in power, a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine would have been avoided.

Let us recall that Donald Trump recently announced that if he wins the upcoming presidential elections, he will allegedly “settle” the war in Ukraine even before his inauguration. He said he could “restore peace through determination.”

Earlier, Trump once again publicly praised Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, known for his pro-Russian views. According to Trump, Orban is supposedly a “great leader in Europe.”

As OBOZ.UA reported, Zelensky again invited Trump to Ukraine, who has a chance of becoming the Republican Party candidate in the US presidential election. Trump previously said that as president for the second time, he “could stop the war in 24 hours,” so our guarantor invited him to do it.

We have only verified information in our Telegram channel OBOZ.UA and Viber. Don’t be fooled by fakes!

https://war.obozrevatel.com/net-ponimaniya-v-kremle-otreagirovali-na-zayavleniya-trampa-o-gotovnosti-byistro-uregulirovat-vojnu-v-ukraine.htm?_gl=1wzm5xc_gaMTI1ODcwNjQxNC4xNzAwMjk2NDUx_ga_JBX3X27G7H*MTcwNTk1MTUzMi4xMDkuMC4xNzA1OTUxNTMyLjYwLjAuMA..

Like this: Like Loading...