Polish carriers began to lift the blockade on the border: checkpoints named

Elena Buturlim17:59, 01/16/24

As of the evening of January 16, two checkpoints on the border with Poland were unblocked.

On Tuesday, January 16, Polish carriers completed blocking the border in front of the Krakovets and Rava-Ruska checkpoints. Registration and passage of freight vehicles across the border in both directions is carried out as usual. This was reported by the State Border Service of Ukraine.

A day earlier, the State Border Guard Service reported that three checkpoints were blocked, therefore, Yagodin remains blocked.

Border guards note that they are working together with control services to ensure the passage of the maximum number of trucks. As of 17:00, almost 700 trucks were waiting to enter Ukraine in front of these points.

Drivers and carriers are urged to take the information into account when planning international transport.

Blockade of the Ukrainian border

As of January 15, the blocking of three checkpoints on the border with Poland continued – Rawa-Ruska, Krakovets and Yagodin.

On the morning of January 16, it became known that Polish carriers, who have been blocking border crossings with Ukraine since November, have reached an agreement with the government regarding some demands and will suspend their protest. According to the agreement, the protest was to be suspended on January 17.

