“Assholes, everything would have ended a long time ago”: Putin whined that Ukraine refused to negotiate

Marta Gichko18:25, 01/16/24

According to the dictator, Ukrainian statehood is under threat, but not because of him.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has issued several statements regarding the bloody war he has waged against Ukraine.

According to Russian propaganda media, at a meeting with the heads of municipalities, Putin suddenly “whined” that Ukraine had refused negotiations with the Russian Federation. Moreover, he sees a threat to Ukrainian statehood.

“Ukraine has refused to negotiate with Russia. You idiots, everything would have ended a long time ago… Zelensky’s peace formula is prohibitive demands for negotiations,” the dictator said.

Putin also noted that “the counteroffensive failed,” and the initiative was allegedly on the side of the occupiers. The dictator emphasized, “if the same thing continues as now, Ukrainian statehood may suffer an irreparable and very serious blow.”

Putin about Ukraine

