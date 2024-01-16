Putin admitted that he is conquering Ukraine, not “liberating” (video)

Marta Gichko19:17, 01/16/24
The dictator accidentally let slip that his strange war goal was actually a lie.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has finally admitted that he is conquering, not “liberating” Ukraine.
During a meeting with the heads of municipalities, the dictator accidentally let it slip, confirming that the mythical version of the “liberation of Ukraine” is a lie.
“An attempt to encourage us to abandon the gains that we have realized over the past 1.5 years… Well, this is impossible. Everyone understands that this is impossible: both the ruling circles in Ukraine understand, and the Western elites understand,” Putin said.
Putin let it slip that he is conquering
GAINS AS IN 60.000 DEAD CIVILIANS, 15.000 DEPORTED CHILDREN, THOUSANDS OF DESTROYED HOSPITALS, SCHOOLS, CHURCHES AND MUSEA, HUNDREDS DESTROYED VILLAGES AND TOWNS………….GRAIN STORAGES, HARBORS, ROADS, BRIDGES AND SO ON ARE GAINS! PUTIN 16-1-2024
If the orcs carry on “conquering” Ukraine at this rate, they won’t reach NATO borders in a 1000 years. Plus the orcs never liberated anything, destroyed beyond recognition is the muscovy idea of liberation.