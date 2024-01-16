Putin admitted that he is conquering Ukraine, not “liberating” (video)

Marta Gichko19:17, 01/16/24

The dictator accidentally let slip that his strange war goal was actually a lie.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has finally admitted that he is conquering, not “liberating” Ukraine.

During a meeting with the heads of municipalities, the dictator accidentally let it slip, confirming that the mythical version of the “liberation of Ukraine” is a lie.

“An attempt to encourage us to abandon the gains that we have realized over the past 1.5 years… Well, this is impossible. Everyone understands that this is impossible: both the ruling circles in Ukraine understand, and the Western elites understand,” Putin said.

Putin let it slip that he is conquering

