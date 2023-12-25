Lyudmila Zhernovskaya22:35, 12/25/23

The main version is poisoning.

Russian propagandist Anton Krasovsky was hospitalized from the apartment in which the body of actor Alexei Chernykh was found.

The Russian Cheka-OGPU project writes about this with reference to a source. On December 23, the Russian theater “Et cetera” announced the death of a 43-year-old actor. Chernykh also starred in Russian TV series. According to media reports, he died of a heart attack.

Journalists report that the actor was a close friend of Krasovsky. Investigators have classified the details of the incident. The main version is poisoning.

Krasovsky poisoning: what is known

Earlier, information appeared online about the possible poisoning of the ex-director of the propaganda TV channel Russia Today.

His selfie appeared on Krasovsky’s Telegram channel. He wrote that at the beginning of the week he experienced severe stomach cramps and nausea, after which he lost consciousness. The propagandist said that he was “gradually coming to his senses” in the hospital.

Let us recall that Krasovsky called for Ukrainian children to be “drowned in the canal river and burned in their houses ,” danced joyfully on the day of the massive shelling of Ukraine on October 10 , and also justified the brutal execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war by the invaders.

The propagandist was sentenced in absentia to five years in prison in Ukraine.

