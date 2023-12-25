New Ukrainian surface drone joins fight in Black Sea

BYIRYNA VOICHUK - 25/12/2023 - Euromaidan Press

The Cossack Mamai surface drone measures six meters in length and can reach speeds of up to 110 km/h.

Mamai surface drone. Credit: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) showcased its new surface drone, Cossack Mamai, for the first time on the TSN.Tyzhden TV program on the 1+1 channel. This drone, along with other surface platforms, are now actively participating in operations against Russian vessels in the Black Sea.

Cossack Mamai is known for being the “fastest object in the Black Sea,” reaching speeds up to 110 km/h, the TV program revealed. It is six meters long and equipped with an observation camera and satellite system on its platform. The drone is constructed from bulletproof material, making it challenging for adversaries to destroy during attacks.

https://euromaidanpress.com/2023/11/25/sbu-unveils-new-details-of-marine-drones-attack-on-crimean-bridge/embed/#?secret=hyrGeeXCIL#?secret=P1k1y7zvAi

Another significant surface vessel used by the SBU is the Sea Baby. First revealed in the summer of this year, it was also employed for strikes on the Crimean Bridge and can carry a combat load of 850 kg.

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Maliuk, mentioned that these unmanned surface platforms are now being mass-produced in Ukraine, with production located at one of the underground factories. He emphasized the importance of these platforms in current operations.

“These aren’t just sea drones; they are multipurpose platforms that are being very successfully utilized today,” Maliuk said.

Additionally, the report touches upon the Magura drone, operated by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. This versatile drone serves in marine reconnaissance, surveillance, and search-and-rescue missions, featuring an estimated 800-kilometer (500-mile) range and a top speed of 75 kilometers per hour (47 miles per hour). It can carry a payload of up to 320 kilograms (over 700 pounds).

https://euromaidanpress.com/2023/10/19/war-of-drones-can-ukraine-keep-its-assymetric-advantage/embed/#?secret=6baTxHa47I#?secret=fDxjcViniX

The SBU reminds that during 2022-2023, they have consistently carried out strikes against various Russian ships, including Admiral Makarov frigate, Vasiliy Bykov patrol ship, SIG tanker, and Vladimir Kozitsky reconnaissance and hydrographic vessel.

Like this: Like Loading...