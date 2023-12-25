25 december, 2023

Oleksiy Hetman, Major of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) and veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war, notes that Russian military have changed the deadline for the capture of Avdiivka several times

He shared the information on Espreso TV.

“The Russians are storming Avdiivka not because this city is of strategic and military importance, but because it is the basis for fulfilling Putin’s order. Earlier, the Russian army was tasked with capturing Avdiivka by December 14, and then there was a further deadline of January 1. And if they fail, the Russians are ready for another deadline – by March 15, when the presidential elections will take place,” noted Hetman.

According to the reserve major of the National Guard, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have enough forces and means to hold the defense of Avdiivka.

“There is a plan for the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka. If we need to withdraw, we will receive a command to withdraw and it is a rather complicated tactical operation. Currently, there is no certainty that the enemy will be able to encircle Avdiivka, it is still an assumption. If the enemy deploys additional forces and means, it makes no sense to hold on to Avdiivka from a strategic point of view. But this will not affect the entire eastern front line,” emphasized Hetman.

Over the last day, December 24, 81 combat clashes took place at the frontline, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated at least 800 Russian soldiers.

Colonel Tarmo Kundla, head of the operational department of the Estonian General Staff, said that Russia is now actively engaged at the front, but the capture of several points will not bring success at the operational level.

https://global.espreso.tv/russia-sets-new-deadline-to-capture-avdiivka-ngu-reserve-major-hetman

