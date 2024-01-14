Roman Sheremeta

Jan 14, 2024

Pepsi helped russia to kill 13,000 Ukrainians.

Since the beginning of the russian full scale invasion, Pepsi continued its operations in russia. As a result, PepsiCo’s net profit increased by a whopping 333% to $525 million last year and the company paid about $115 million in taxes to the Kremlin.

To put it in perspective, $115 million will allow russia to produce 200,000 shells. Artillery is responsible for about 75% of casualties, with roughly 15 shells per kill. So, Pepsi helped russia to kill 13,000 Ukrainians.

Literally, Pepsi is sponsoring russian war crimes. It has already been added to the list of international sponsors of war. But we need more!

Here are some practical steps:

Share this post with your friends and let them know about the moral bankruptcy of Pepsi. Go to PepsiCo page and leave a comment reminding them that they are sponsoring war crimes. Stop buying their products, they are not good for you anyway. But if you cannot live without soda, then switch to Coca-Cola. Stop working for Pepsi. I actually had several connections on LinkedIn who worked for Pepsi. I removed them, because I cannot be connected to people who tangentially enable genocide against my family and friends.

…………

Prof Sheremeta is a tireless advocate for Ukraine. Here are some of his other recent posts :

Jan 11:

The World Bank predicts that Ukraine’s GDP will grow by 3.2% this year and by 6.5% in 2025, the highest rate in the Europe and Central Asia region. Last year, the GDP growth rate was 4.8%.

Jan 11:

Subway has been added to the list of international sponsors of war. More than 500 restaurants continue to operate in russia, paying millions of dollars in taxes to the russia budget and enabling russian genocide against Ukrainian people.

Jan 10:

This is Kyiv. Usually, I share the atrocities committed by russians in Ukraine, but today I want for you to see the beautiful side of Kyiv standing despite russian shelling. This charming neighborhood, with its brightly colored buildings looks like a real-life Lego town come to life. I hope you get a chance to visit it for yourself!

Jan 8:

Romania is building a new highway to Ukrainian border. It should create a new transportation corridor and provide Ukraine with access to Romanian ports, bypassing Poland, Hungary and Slovakia.

The highway is being built in emergency mode: about 3,000 workers and hundreds of vehicles are working around the clock, 7 days a week.

Currently, Romania is the only Ukrainian neighbor that supports Ukraine without creating any problems.

Thank you 💙💛❤️

