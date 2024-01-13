Sweden will increase production of 155-mm ammunition for Ukraine

Katerina Chernovol00:29, 01/14/24

The new agreement will not only support Ukraine, but will also strengthen the reliability of the supply of artillery ammunition in Sweden and the Nordic region

Sweden’s Defense Materiel Management Authority (FMV) has signed an agreement with ammunition manufacturer Nammo. It is aimed at increasing the production of 155 mm artillery ammunition and enhancing the security of their supply.

“We are now taking the next important step to accelerate investment in the industry’s production capacity. This will reduce delivery times, increase our ability to support Ukraine and at the same time strengthen the security of artillery ammunition supplies in Sweden and the Nordic region in the long term,” the executive said FMV weapons directions Jonas Lotzne.

It is known that the planned investments are partly financed by Sweden itself and partly by the European Union. If the EU, in competition with other project proposals, allocates funds during the first quarter of 2024, the agreement will turn into a contract.

It is noted that the initiative is one step in a comprehensive effort to increase the production of artillery ammunition and provide further support to Ukraine. The work is carried out within the framework of Nordic defense cooperation NORDEFCO (Northern European Defense Cooperation) and is led by FMV.

(C)UNIAN 2024

Like this: Like Loading...