A nuclear-powered vessel suddenly burst into flames in Murmansk, Russia: what is known

In the Russian Murmansk, the nuclear container ship-icebreaker “Sevmorput” suddenly burst into flames. It was located at the berth of Atomflot .

“As we were informed by the emergency services of the region, we may be talking about a fire on the nuclear container ship “Sevmorshlyakh”, which is at the berth of the Atomflot. Our agency does not have official confirmation of this information,” – says the message of the Russian propaganda resource TASS.

It is noted that the fire covered 30 square meters on the nuclear container ship “Sevmorshlyah”. Later, there was information that the fire on the container ship had been extinguished. As a result of the incident, no one was allegedly injured.

