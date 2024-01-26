Oleg Davygora00:04, 01/27/24

The President of the Russian Federation noted that they should not be one of those who “expose their genitals or show their butts.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin said who he sees in the future as the country’s elite – it should include participants in the bloody war against Ukraine , and not visitors to fashionable, “naked” parties.

“In general, in principle, we should support these guys, because it is from this category of our citizens, young citizens – and today I met with students, many of whom interrupted their studies and went to the combat zone – it is from these people that we must in the future to form the country’s elite,” Putin said.

“We also need such weirdos, okay. But the real elite of the country, into whose hands Russia can be transferred, needs to be formed from these people. This means they need to be supported, helped,” the president added.

Crimes of participants in the war in Ukraine

The Russian Federation practices the practice of recruiting convicts, including those convicted of serious crimes, to join the war against Ukraine. There are numerous facts that, upon returning home, former prisoners again commit murders , robberies, etc.

A local resident returned to the Russian city of Vladivostok , whom the court sentenced to 24 years in prison for brutal murder. Georgy Povilaiko spent only three months at the front, and before that a year in prison. A subscriber to the resource spoke about the “triumphant” return of the “hero”. According to him, Povilaiko lives in a “hotel” on Chasovitina Street. The killer’s neighbors are shocked by his appearance.

