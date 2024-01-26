Refinery in Tuapse stopped oil refining after drone attack

Oleg Davygora00:44, 01/27/24

The capacity of the Tuapse plant is 12 million tons per year (240,000 barrels per day).

Rosneft’s Tuapse oil refinery in southern Russia stopped oil refining after a fire caused by a drone strike .

This is stated in a message from the Nasdaq exchange, citing Reuters sources. The strike was the fourth against a major Russian energy infrastructure facility in the last week, including an attack on the Baltic Sea fuel export and processing terminal at the port of Ust-Luga, which ships petroleum products.

The capacity of the Tuapse plant is 12 million tons per year (240,000 barrels per day). It produces naphtha, fuel oil, vacuum gas oil and high sulfur diesel fuel and supplies it mainly to Turkey, China, Malaysia and Singapore. In 2023, the plant processed 9.378 million tons of crude oil, producing 3.306 million tons of gas oil and 3.123 million tons of fuel oil.

Attack on the Tuapse oil refinery – details

A fire engulfed an export-oriented oil refinery in the city of Tuapse yesterday following a drone attack and was subsequently extinguished. The head of the Tuapse district, Sergei Boyko, said that the fire engulfed the vacuum installation.

UNIAN sources confirmed that “it was the Security Service drones that attacked this important facility for the enemy .” So, after two powerful explosions on the night of January 25, a large-scale fire started there.

(C)UNIAN 2024

Like this: Like Loading...