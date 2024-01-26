Trump Ordered to Pay E. Jean Carroll $83 Million

A jury ruled that the frontrunner to land the GOP presidential nomination needs to pay up for repeatedly defaming the author over sexual harassment claims

BY NIKKI MCCANN RAMIREZ

JANUARY 26, 2024

A NEW YORK jury ruled on Friday that Donald Trump must pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in total damages for repeatedly defaming her after she accused him of sexual assault.

Trump, the frontrunner to win the Republican nomination for president, must pay the author $7.3 million in compensatory damages, $11 million in reputation repair damages, and $65 million in putative damages. Trump was ordered to pay Carroll $5 million in a separate defamation ruling last May.

Carroll has now twice successfully sued Trump in civil court. All of the former president’s rantings and ravings about Carroll online and at his rallies did little more than strengthen the plaintiff’s argument that the former president had continued to defame Caroll [with malice] after having previously been found liable for defamation, as well as for sexually assaulting Carroll in the ‘90s.

The jury deliberated for a little less than three hours after a tense day during Friday’s closing arguments. “My advice to you is that you never disclose that you were on this jury,” Judge Lewis Kaplan told jurors after the verdict was handed down, ostensibly warning them of potential retaliation from the former president and his supporters.

Carroll in 2019 accused Trump of assault, alleging that the former president raped her in the dressing room of New York’s Bergdorf Goodman department store in the ‘90s. Originally, Carroll filed a defamation suit over statements Trump made about her in the aftermath of her accusation. In 2022, she filed a separate lawsuit alleging additional defamatory statements by Trump, and a charge of battery under New York’s Adult Survivors Act. In the trial that took place last year, litigating her 2022 lawsuit, Trump declined to attend or even present a defense and was found liable on both counts.

The jury’s decision, in that case, was the basis for Judge Kaplan’s decision that the current trial — covering Carroll’s original 2019 suit — would operate under a default judgment establishing Trump’s liability, and focus only on determining the damages owed to Carroll.

