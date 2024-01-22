EU countries have reached an agreement on the use of Russian assets: when to expect a decision

Vitaly Saenko21:28, 01/22/24

Borrell announced political agreement to use income from the assets of the Russian Federation; the completion of the approval of the corresponding decision could take place within a month.

Member countries of the European Union have a political agreement to use the proceeds from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation. As an UNIAN correspondent reports, Vice-President of the European Commission, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell announced this at a press conference following a meeting of the EU Council at the level of foreign ministers.

“With regard to the immobilized Russian assets, I think I can say that we have a political agreement to complete the work on the basis of the proposal that we presented in December and which focuses on profits,” Borrell said, clarifying that we are talking about excess profits or proceeds coming from frozen assets.

“I am almost sure that this will be completed in the near future. Discussions will continue at ambassadorial level, but I see that agreement is approaching. I am working hard to ensure that this decision is approved before the next meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council,” Borrell added .

As stated in the agenda on the website of the EU Council, an informal meeting of the foreign ministers of the EU member states in the Gymnich format will take place on February 2-3, and the next meeting of the EU Council at the level of foreign ministers will take place on February 19.

As Radio Liberty journalist Rikard Jozwiak reports on the X network , EU ambassadors are due to agree on a decision on Wednesday on the use of proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

