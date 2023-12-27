News from Kherson

From a native. Just now.

Dec 27, 2023

Olga Kashenko

Imperfect translation:

Tonight has been a rough night. Gatili from everything, cannons, pallets, ballistics and very long. As a result, again without light, water and communication.

But for us it’s no longer an emergency, it’s routine. And we are ready for her. In the morning you can hear how the generators turn on, almost everyone always has a supply of water, people go to work, open stores, pharmacies, cafes, workshops and, of course, beauty salons. Because Khersonki must be beautiful no matter what. 🙂

Life goes on and on!

And I have a big request to people whose relatives, friends or acquaintances are in the city. Please remove the phrase “I told you or told you to leave” from your conversation with those people!! “. Because this phrase only annoys us now. Do you think those who have stayed in town are so stupid that with your advice they will pack up their bags and leave? Are they masochists and enjoy living under fire?

People stay here for two reasons. First of all, there’s no where to go and for what. And secondly, it’s a personal deliberate choice to stay and support your city as you can. Therefore, if you want to support your Kherson friends, for the first category, rent them housing at your costs and support materially, and for the second – respect their choice and just support. Say some good word to make a person smile and have a little better mood. Because only with the “leave” tips make you want to press the red button during a conversation and reconsider the next time whether to pick up the phone or not.

In 6 hours, our brave utilities have fixed the light and connection, we are waiting for water! Thank you, you are the best! 🙏

Original:

Сьогоднішня ніч була важкою. Гатили з усього, пушки, гради, балістика і дуже довго. Як результат, знову без світла, води та зв’язку.

Та для нас це вже не надзвичайна ситуація, це буденність. І ми до неї готові. Зранку чутно, як вмикаються генератори, майже у всіх завжди запас води, люди їдуть на роботу, відкриваються магазини, аптеки, кав’ярні, майстерні і, звичайно, салони краси. Бо херсонки повинні бути красивими, незважаючи ні на що. 🙂

Життя продовжується!

А у мене велике прохання до людей, у яких родичі, друзі чи знайомі знаходяться у місті. Будь ласка, приберіть з вашої розмови з тими людьми фразу: “Я ж тобі казав чи казала, виїжджай!!!”. Бо ця фраза нас зараз лише дратує. Невже ви думаєте, що ті хто залишився в місті такі тупі, що тільки з вашим порадами зберуть валізи та поїдуть? Чи вони мазохісти і їм подобається жити під обстрілами?

Люди тут залишаються за двома причинами. По-перше, немає, куди їхати та за що. І, по-друге, це особистий осмислений вибір залишитись і підтримати, як можна своє місто. Тому, якщо хочете підтримати своїх херсонських друзів, для першої категорії зніміть їм за свої кошти житло та підтримуйте матеріально, а для другої – поважайте їх вибір і просто підтримуйте. Скажіть якесь добре слово, щоб людина усміхнулася і в неї трохи покращився настрій. Бо тільки з порадами “виїжджай” хочеться натиснути на червону кнопку під час розмови і наступного разу подумати, чи брати трубку чи ні.

За 6 годин наші сміливі комунальники полагодили світло та зв’язок, чекаємо на воду! Дякую, ви найкращі! 🙏

