Ekaterina Girnyk13:43, 12/27/23

It would be advisable for Ukraine to “temporarily” give up some of its territories to achieve a truce in the war. According to Spiegel , this was stated by the Prime Minister of the German state of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer.

“Perhaps, in the event of a ceasefire, Ukraine will first have to admit that certain territories are temporarily inaccessible to Ukraine,” he said.

“Not a single square meter of Ukrainian territory became Russian… But, as in other major wars, the time has come for a final decision,” Kretschmer added.

He again expressed the view that the German government should “not only supply Ukraine with weapons, but also resort to diplomatic initiatives” and that the allies should try to “influence Putin and make a ceasefire possible.”

In addition, he stated that a U-turn in Germany’s policy towards Russia is necessary.

“Russia is our neighbor. A dangerous, unpredictable neighbor. The idea of ​​weakening Russia militarily, politically and economically so that it can no longer pose a threat to us is an attitude that dates back to the 19th century. This lays the foundation for further conflicts,” he said.

Kretschmer has long been known for his anti-Ukrainian statements

In particular, he insisted on the need to freeze the war in Ukraine . He supported Germany’s gas exports from Russia and called for the lifting of EU sanctions against the aggressor. The Prime Minister of Saxony also “does not count on a military victory” for Ukraine.

