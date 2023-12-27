In Kherson, after yesterday’s shelling, 70% of subscribers still without electricity

27.12.2023 12:25

In Kherson, 70% of subscribers remain without electricity supply due to yesterday’s Russian shelling.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform reported.

“Due to yesterday’s Russian shelling, the energy infrastructure of Kherson was severely damaged. 70% of subscribers are left without electricity,” Prokudin said.

He noted that power engineers are already working. Once they determine the extent of the damage, they will carry out emergency repair work. It is difficult to say when these works will be completed. However, power engineers are doing everything possible and impossible to restore power supply as soon as possible, Prokudin assured.

As reported, on December 26, three people were injured as a result of shelling of Kherson by Russian troops.

