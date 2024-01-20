Veronica Prokhorenko15:21, 01/20/24
The history of the elimination of enemy AWACS in the “Azov Triangle” may repeat itself.
Russia recklessly marked its next A-50 reconnaissance aircraft at the airfield in Sochi. In January, a similar specimen already became a victim of the Ukrainian Air Force in the skies over the Sea of Azov.
The Crimean Wind monitoring group states this by publishing a series of photos from the A-50. It is stated that the data of the enemy AWACS is already at the disposal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
“Our eyes” see everything: A Russian A-50 AWACS aircraft is now based at a civilian airfield in Sochi. The same as the one that was shot down over the Sea of Azov,” the project claims.
Now the civilian airfield in Sochi is turning into a legitimate “military target” for the Ukrainian army. “Tourists and business travelers take note,” they state.
One comment
Oldest Russian proverb: When you make a mistake, please repeat it, till you succeed!