Oil storage facility is still burning in Klintsy and explosions occurred again

January 20 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Explosions occurred again in the Bryansk region. It was loud in Russian Klintsy, where an oil storage facility that came under attack the day before is still burning.



Russian telegram channels report about the explosions in Klintsy. The occupiers again claim a “drone attack,” Channel 24 reports.

Important Good “clap”: the Main Intelligence Directorate spoke about the consequences of the explosions in Klintsy and Tambov and the involvement of Ukraine.

It’s loud again in Klintsy

In Klintsy, the Russian Bryansk region, the occupiers are again complaining about explosions. Around 06:30 the city became loud and local residents began to panic.

Subsequently, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that drones allegedly tried to attack the Klintsovsky district. According to the occupiers, the air defense shot down everything, but there were no casualties or damage. Operational and emergency services are working at the site where the drone debris fell.

“An aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the Klintsovsky district. There were no casualties or damage. Operational and emergency services are working on the spot,” said the governor of the Bryansk region, Bogomaz.

In Russia, an oil depot was destroyed and a powder factory was damaged.





· For the occupiers, the morning of January 19 turned out to be extremely alarming. Thus, powerful explosions occurred in Klintsy, Bryansk region, after which it became known about a fire at an oil storage facility. According to intelligence sources, this attack on an enemy target was the work of Ukrainian intelligence . It is known that four petrol tanks were affected. The fire is so large that the occupiers have not yet tamed it. According to the latest data, the fire covered about 1,800 square meters.

· It was also alarming in Tambov. There the Tambov Powder Plant came under attack . This attack was also a special operation of Ukrainian units.

· And although the occupiers stated that there was supposedly no destruction, and that the drone simply “fell” on the site near the gunpowder mixing workshop, footage published online indicates the opposite. So, the video shows a destroyed building, burnt cars and broken windows. The Russians also claim that no one was injured, but with such scale of destruction, workers could have been injured. · By the way, explosions at an oil depot and a gunpowder factory provoked serious hysteria among Russians . They began to criticize the Russian authorities, declared that the “pe-ve-o” was full of holes, and traditionally demanded retaliatory strikes.

