Former Nato chief: ‘If Ukraine loses, our enemies will decide the world order’

Lord Robertson says these are ‘dangerous’ times, but talk of freezing the conflict with Russia will be self-defeating

20 January 2024

The first thing Lord George Robertson asks of visitors to his office is to look at a painting showing a cross-section of topsoil. At the top, red poppies flutter against a blue sky. In the earth below lies a layer of human bones.

“Pretty gory, I know. But it was in storage for years and when I moved into this office I thought no, it deserves putting up. The Serb paramilitaries had rounded up 20 odd kids and their families, put them in a house and then threw grenades in, burnt the house down. I went back [to Kosovo] 20 years later and they presented me with that.”

A reminder, perhaps, of just how bad Kosovo could have become if Lord Robertson, then Tony Blair’s Defence Secretary, had not teamed up with other European ministers to push for a controversial Nato intervention.

Lord Robertson of Port Ellen has seen his fair share of international crises. As Tony Blair’s Secretary of State for Defence and later the Secretary General of Nato between 1999 and 2003, he presided Nato’s intervention in Kosovo in 1999, the alliance’s enlargement to include former Warsaw Pact members in eastern Europe, and its only ever invocation of Article Five, the North Atlantic Treaty’s self-defence clause, in the aftermath of the Sept 11 attacks.

Unlike many retired politicians and generals, he is still viewed by serving defence officials and thinkers as a credible elder statesman. Now, he has a warning: we are living through a period of global volatility “unlike anything in history, and we are not rising to the occasion”.

“If they [Ukraine] lose, we lose…because otherwise the world order will be written by the Chinese and the Russians and the Iranians and the North Koreans. And that will make a very, very uncomfortable world for my grandkids.”

It is not a reassuring prediction. The war in Ukraine is about to enter its third year, the Middle East is aflame, and Western nerves jangle over Xi Jinping’s plans for Chinese “unification” with Taiwan.

Ukrainian servicemen fire a M777 howitzer toward Russian troops at a position near a front line in the Zaporizhzhia region CREDIT: Reuters/Stringer

And by the end of the year, Donald Trump, who is on record telling European officials that “Nato is dead,” may once again be president-elect of the United States.

Some officials are openly warning that Britain may be involved in a peer-to-peer conflict within a decade. Some people say the world has never been so dangerous as it is in 2024. Can Lord Robertson reassure us it isn’t?

“Oh, it’s bad,” he says. “People say it’s an incredibly dangerous time. Well, it is. We have never had such a volatility of events, so many things simultaneously happening in politics of both democracies and autocracies. Is it the most dangerous period? No.”

Lord Robertson left Nato in 2003, but never really retired. At the age of 77 he is a frantically busy peer, commuting weekly between Westminster and his home in Dunblane where he lives with his wife Sandra (he also has three grown-up children).

His one concession to the quiet life is amateur photography – the other end of his office hangs landscapes of his native islands, and he has published a book, Islay and Jura, of his photographs.

But most of his time is taken up lecturing newly promoted army majors, reviewing books, and – above all – the House of Lord’s day job of scrutinising legislation passed in the Commons. He’s currently exercised by the wording of the Government’s Rwanda Bill, which effectively declares Rwanda a safe country – despite Britain itself accepting asylum seekers fleeing persecution there.

Lord Robertson views the destruction of anti-personnel landmines on Salisbury Plain during his time as Defence Secretary CREDIT: Ian Jones

“Have you read it?” he asks with a mix of incredulity and amusement. “It’s like saying there’s a dog, but we’ve got a law here that says it’s a cat, so it is a cat.” But it is his status as an elder statesman of international security that his advice is mostly sought. It is Lord Robertson’s hypothesis that the current era is about much more than the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

It is, he argues, about a seemingly infinite succession of surprises. There is a rapid velocity of technological, scientific and environmental change. That in turn is creating new vulnerabilities, from pandemics to cyber war. On top of that is a crisis of values in the West and a startling vacuum of leadership.

“It’s unlike anything in history this period we’re living through,” he says. “It is almost a battle of alliances. The Global South is taking sides and they don’t seem to recognise that they’ve got a dog in the fight – that if you can change borders by the use of force then anarchy is the eventual outcome. The Western alliance is there, but maybe endangered by Donald Trump coming in. We cannot afford to be taken by surprise again.”

It is the vacuum of leadership that bothers him most. Yes, he concedes, the Westerners, including his own generation of leaders, became complacent in the aftermath of the Cold War.

“Even now, when there is a land war in Europe, when we’ve got Ukraine and some other problems – the Prime Minister was reminding us on Monday of how important it was that [Ukraine] gets the equipment. And he still doesn’t say when we will give them a multi-year commitment.”

Lord Robertson talks to troops from the Ukraine and Poland during a joint training exercise in 1998 CREDIT: Adam Butler/PA

This week, Rishi Sunak won a standing ovation in the Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, when he announced a new package of aid. It was a strong speech, and greeted with great relief by Ukrainians who sense a creeping fatigue over the war.

But Lord Robertson fears there is still too large a gap between the bravado of Western rhetoric and the hesitancy of their actions for the Kremlin to take them seriously.

“There is a basic principle in politics: it is not what you say, it is what people hear. We forget that all the time. The only thing that will change Vladimir Putin’s mind – and that’s the mind that dictates what is happening there – is you’ve got to say you are there for the duration. One speech on a Monday afternoon is not enough.

“The money we pay for Ukraine at the moment runs out in a few weeks time in March. The Prime Minister goes out there and makes all the right noises and gets an award and announces £2.5 billion for the next year. What they need is for us to say ‘we’re going to give you £2.5 billion every year.’ Because that’s the only thing that will be heard in the Kremlin.”

He sees a similar problem across the Atlantic. Joe Biden has also shown “timidity” in his response to Ukraine. And Donald Trump has even worse messaging problems.

US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hold a press conference at the White House in December CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

“I was talking to an American congressional delegation this week who were pointing out that, although he was rhetorical about Nato before, he actually increased the American contribution to Nato. The American Congress has now put in place a law that says he cannot withdraw from Nato,” he explains.

“They were saying, ‘Look what Donald Trump did. We are absolutely on the side of the Ukrainians. We just want this deal done’. I said, ‘But that’s not what is appearing in the Kremlin. And that is all they are listening to’.”

One of three children, George Robertson was born in 1946 on the Hebridean island of Islay, the son of a policeman and a teacher. The family later moved to Dunoon, a small town on the Clyde, where the “very shy and retiring” boy joined the school debating society and discovered that he was actually very opinionated.

Political awakening came in his teens, when an American nuclear submarine base opened in Holy Loch, the bay next door to the town.

“The world came to Dunoon to protest. It was like a political playground, and I got engaged and involved. So I was on my bike finding campsites for the demonstrators, and my father was arresting them. I was a bit of an embarrassment to my father.”

He continued his radical activities at university in Dundee, where he studied economics, joined the Labour Party, and was elected to parliament after winning the Hamilton by-election in 1978.

By the 1990s he was already on the pro-European centre-right of the party. His willingness to work across party lines to get the Maastricht Treaty ratified saw him recognised as parliamentarian of the year in 1993.

After the 1997 Labour landslide, Tony Blair appointed him Secretary of State for Defence. He was soon embroiled in the most dramatic series of crises since the end of the Cold War. Appalled at Slobodan Milošević’s ethnic cleansing in Kosovo, he was a strong backer of Nato military intervention in 1999.

Later that year, he left government to become the Secretary General of Nato, where he helped defuse an insurgency in the former Yugoslav republic of Macedonia that was on the brink of exploding into yet another Balkan war. After the Sept 11 attacks, he pushed through Nato’s first enactment of its Article 5, the North Atlantic Treaty’s hallowed mutual defence clause, in response.

At the time, it made sense. An ally had suffered a horrific attack, the West was at the peak of its powers, and humanitarian military interventions, from Bosnia to Kosovo to Sierra Leone, seemed to have worked.

Many defence thinkers now look on it as a tragic mistake: the two-decade embroilment in Afghanistan took Nato out of its intended area of responsibility, and saw its members invest heavily in counter-insurgency capabilities that left them cruelly ill-prepared when a conventional threat reappeared in Europe. And also ended in the unmitigated disaster of the 2021 withdrawal – a public humiliation that probably encouraged Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Tony Blair with George Robertson when he was Shadow Scottish Secretary CREDIT: Chris Bacon/PA

It would be unfair to accuse him of failing to foresee a land war in Europe 20 years down the line. But are the consequences of those decisions something he reflects on?

“I do. A lot,” he admits. And was his generation of policy makers guilty of a certain complacency, especially about Russia?

“We are.” But he adds: “The element of surprise, it’s not new. If you list all of the things that have happened, you know: the Berlin Wall coming down; the transition in South Africa; the Fukushima disaster. The most recent ones are, the Oct 7 attack on Israel and the invasion of Ukraine.

“And therefore, that’s part of that volatility, really. The thought that Donald Trump will be elected president of the United States. Who would have thought that Boris Johnson was going to be the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom?”

It was in this period he worked closely with Vladimir Putin, then new in the Kremlin and publically positioning himself as a pro-Western democrat. The pair met nine times over Lord Robertson’s period as Secretary General, and he says the Russian president was generally cooperative.

“There was a glint of determination about rescuing Russia’s reputation, you know, which had been trashed by Yeltsin. So this guy comes in, he’s an ex-KGB guy, and he said in the first meeting: ‘I want Russia to be part of Western Europe.That’s our destiny’.”

At the second meeting, Putin famously asked Lord Robertson when Russia would be invited to join Nato. By 2002, he stood beside Lord Robertson at a press conference and declared Ukraine an independent sovereign state that would make its own decisions about security.

Lord Robertson getting to grips with a Dutch sniper rifle in 1997, guided by an unidentified Dutch soldier CREDIT: AP Photo/Crown Copywright

Lord Robertson rejects the suggestion he was duped. “I don’t think he was lying,” he says. “He changed. Something inside him was feeding this idea of recreating the respect, the admiration, of the Soviet Union. He’s got a very thin skin.”

Yet the betrayal of the invasion clearly hurts. Lord Robertson keeps a copy of the 2002 Nato-Russia declaration Putin signed. He rejects the grievances Putin has since trotted out about Kosovo and Nato enlargement. He never once complained at the time, he says.

Those are little more than excuses, he adds, “we want to be angry. Let’s find grounds for being angry. You take a position and then you accumulate the evidence that sort of backs it up, like the Post Office. [You decide] ‘They’re all crooks,’ and every bit of information is used to justify that. And I think the Russians do that as well.”

That is why the argument that the time has come for the conflict to be somehow frozen, a ceasefire that leaves the current lines in place without a clear Ukrainian victory and Russian defeat is “dangerous talk”.

“I think the next stage for Putin, if he succeeds here, is that you build up another buffer. He will mop up Moldova, Armenia, Kazakhstan – building that buffer in there. There is a timidity both in the White House and in Downing Street and in other capitals in Europe, that they don’t want to escalate.

“You can’t give them long-range weapons because they might use them into territorial Russia and then we will have World War Three. So that fear of escalation is reducing that objective, that Ukraine has got to win,” Lord Robertson explains.

“In my view, again psychologically, we have got to inculcate into the Russian high command the thought that they could escalate and bring about that conflict. Because a conflict with Nato would lead to Russian defeat.”

He pulls another photograph of the shelf to make his point. It looks like a high school class portrait, if the school was made up of dour-faced, grey-haired men in military uniforms. Lord Robertson is standing at the centre of the front row, and is easily recognisable by his relative lack of dourness. It is captioned, in Russian, ‘International Round Table 2008’.

“About four years after I left Nato, the military chiefs club of the Russian Federation invited me back to come and address them. These old soldiers are profoundly patriotic. The motherland is everything. They are also deeply, deeply conservative. If they felt the motherland were actually in danger, instead of pretending as they do now, then that psychological switch is the signal that is required.

George W Bush presents Secretary-General Lord Robertson with a Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony, praising his leadership in handling the Bosnia and Kosovo crises CREDIT: Reuters/Larry Downing

“I think we have to get the message into their minds that they cannot win, that we will not let them win, and they may change their minds.” That could be a risky strategy.

Admiral Rob Bauer, Nato’s current military chief, warned this week that Nato must prepare for all-out war with Russia in the next 20 years. The head of Poland’s national security agency last month gave the alliance’s eastern members just three years to arm themselves.

Defence think tanks are rehearsing a nightmare scenario of Russia launching a surprise attack on the Baltic States, presenting Nato with a fait-accomplis before the alliance can agree on an effective military response.

By exploiting fear of nuclear war, Putin could then seek to persuade European governments to talk rather than fight – avoiding a conventional war (which he would lose), while effectively destroying Nato politically by demonstrating that Article 5 is useless.

Lord Robertson is sceptical. “I don’t think he will cross the Article 5 line. The key thing about nuclear deterrence is you don’t know what we’re going to do. And you can say Trump won’t press the button. But actually you’ve got the French and the British deterrents. And the British deterrent is independent.”

He freely admits he has come a long way from scouting for CND protesters at Holy Loch.

And yet the painting on his office wall is a reminder that there is more continuity than contradiction between the angry young pacifist scouting CND campsites and the peer of the realm putting faith in mutually assured destruction.

It was, after all, a group of former student radicals who resolved to stop Slobodan Milošević’s nascent genocide in Kosovo.

“The French, German, and British foreign and defence ministers around that table were all of that Sixties generation who protested against the Vietnam war,” Lord Robertson recalls. “You had people like Robin Cook, and me, and Joschka Fischer, confronted with something horrible going on, that we can stop.

“We knew what the public didn’t know, about Operation Horseshoe and Milošević expelling an entire population. Are you going to take military action? You have to, when you’re faced with that enormous responsibility.”

In the end, it comes back to the bones beneath the poppies on his office wall.

“We need to look at Ukraine in the same context. Because if they lose – if Putin wins – then we all lose.”

