New explosions sound in Crimea – network

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya19:59, 01/04/24

An air threat was announced on the peninsula.

In occupied Crimea, explosions are heard for the second time in a day , Russian channels report the threat of an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles.

At 19:38, the Crimean Wind Telegram channel reported on the work of Russian air defense in Novofedorovka. Local residents say that the explosion was heard in Yevpatoria and Skvortsovo.

Meanwhile, pro-Russian public pages write that unmanned aerial vehicles are being shot down west of Crimea, and the attack continues.

