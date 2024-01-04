Yuri Kobzar20:06, 01/04/24

Even citizens of Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Yemen are ready to issue the most shameful passport in the world.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed two decrees that simplify the admission of Russian citizenship to certain categories of Ukrainians, as well as to foreigners who have signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense.

As follows from the text of the first decree , only those foreign contract soldiers who served in the Russian army during the so-called “special military operation” will be granted Russian citizenship under a simplified scheme – i.e. during the period of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

stateless persons, as well as citizens of Ukraine who do not have another citizenship, who were born and permanently resided in Crimea, but left the peninsula before its annexation by the Russian Federation – namely before March 18, 2014;

citizens of Ukraine who are already in Russia on temporary or permanent residence rights, including those who have been granted refugee status in the Russian Federation;

natives of Crimea who were deported from its territory during Soviet times, or their descendants, regardless of citizenship;

citizens of Afghanistan, Iraq, Yemen and Syria who were born on the territory of the RSFSR and had USSR citizenship.

In all of these cases, the possibility of obtaining Russian citizenship under a simplified scheme also applies to family members of such persons – spouses, children and parents, regardless of their citizenship.

